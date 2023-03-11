Algert Global LLC Boosts Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.41.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $12,966,626. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.