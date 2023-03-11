Algert Global LLC Boosts Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 447.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,730 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.14% of Revolution Medicines worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 190,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 154.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 138,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $6,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 63.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,774 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RVMD shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 702.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,121.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

