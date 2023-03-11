Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) CEO Katie A. Lorenson Buys 789 Shares

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) CEO Katie A. Lorenson acquired 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $14,943.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,177.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alerus Financial Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $357.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26.
Alerus Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
About Alerus Financial
Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.
Further Reading
