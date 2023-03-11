Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) CEO Katie A. Lorenson Buys 789 Shares

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) CEO Katie A. Lorenson acquired 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $14,943.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,177.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alerus Financial Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $357.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth $2,825,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 30.6% during the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the second quarter worth $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 583,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

