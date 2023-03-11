Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) EVP Sells $72,578.74 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALG opened at $173.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.83. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $186.37.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alamo Group from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

