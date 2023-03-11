Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 725.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

