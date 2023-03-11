AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of AGFS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.99. 275,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,982. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $158.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

