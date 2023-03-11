AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
AgroFresh Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of AGFS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.99. 275,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,982. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $158.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.07.
AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.
