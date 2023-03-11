Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $135.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.70. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.