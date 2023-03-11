aelf (ELF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $62.34 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. aelf has a market cap of $180.01 million and $62.34 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001504 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004122 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001539 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 581,468,164 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

