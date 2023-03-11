AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55. 2,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QPX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 326,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000.

