Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the February 13th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Adventus Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADVZF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,750. Adventus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

