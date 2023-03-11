Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $1.83. Advaxis shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 5,385 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Advaxis in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

