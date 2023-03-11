Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $1.83. Advaxis shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 5,385 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Advaxis in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Advaxis Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.
About Advaxis
Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.