Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$13.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

AAV opened at C$8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.54 and a 12 month high of C$12.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.94.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

