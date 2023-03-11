Adshares Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00004304 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $33.27 million and approximately $685,481.59 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006398 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001396 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002030 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 37,619,259 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized advertising Web3 protocol designed to provide blockchain-based ad software to the ad tech industry. Adshares is a self-contained ecosystem with interconnected components, the main ones being the blockchain and the protocol. Here, the blockchain is responsible for the transmission of payment transactions, while the protocol stands for transmission of advertising information that operates based on the blockchain. The protocol enables advertisers to manage all their digital advertising from one place – and helps creators and publishers to monetize their space in Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions, websites and any advertising space in the world (DOOH).

The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.

Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.

The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

