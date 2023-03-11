Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 2,150 ($25.85) price objective on the stock.

ADM has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 2,575 ($30.96) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,160 ($25.97) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.84) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,257.75 ($27.15).

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 1,881.50 ($22.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,447.31, a P/E/G ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,177.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,100.35. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,711 ($32.60).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 52 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,615.38%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($24.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,390.80 ($22,114.96). Company insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

