Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $30,243.53 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) insider Kyle Piskel sold 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $30,243.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,564 shares in the company, valued at $750,423.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.00 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. Piper Sandler raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

