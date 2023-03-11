Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,184,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300,302 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.86% of Activision Blizzard worth $2,243,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.5 %

Activision Blizzard Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.97 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.