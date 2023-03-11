Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACRS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACRS opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $18.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Manion bought 6,500 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,310.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Manion acquired 6,500 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,015. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.