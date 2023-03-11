ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) EVP Purchases $27,000.00 in Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $501.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.85.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -187.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading

