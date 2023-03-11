Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACP opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 266,436 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

