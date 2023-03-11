Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ACP opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
