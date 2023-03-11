Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:AGD opened at $9.10 on Friday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 115,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

