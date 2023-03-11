Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1105001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 19.44 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$6.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($4.39) million for the quarter.

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

