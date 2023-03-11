Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1,059,200 shares.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abcourt Mines

In other news, Director Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet acquired 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$124,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,782,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,104,740. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,482,000 shares of company stock worth $173,740. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

