AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AAC Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AAC Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.82.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.