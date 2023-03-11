9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the February 13th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

9F Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of 9F stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. 41,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,185. 9F has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9F

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JFU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 9F by 678.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 9F by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in 9F by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

