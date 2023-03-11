94,442 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.10% of Avient as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 104.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Avient by 74.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

AVNT opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

