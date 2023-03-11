789 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Purchased by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $68.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $553.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

