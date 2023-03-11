7,034 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. HEICO accounts for 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in HEICO by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,503,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 555.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 139,420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 42.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Price Performance

NYSE HEI traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.78. The stock had a trading volume of 297,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.46. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $177.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 865 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,865.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,958,711.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,865.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 929,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,958,711.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 19,508 shares valued at $3,067,278. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also

