68,838 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 47,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,926,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 136,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $444.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.32.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

