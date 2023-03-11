6,823 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.18. The company had a trading volume of 69,274,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,945,746. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.18 and its 200 day moving average is $181.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

