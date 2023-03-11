421,165 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 421,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 654.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 233,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,241,000 after acquiring an additional 202,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences

HRMY stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares in the company, valued at $130,039,161.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.