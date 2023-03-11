411,310 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 411,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Equitrans Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117,484 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,428,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,736 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

