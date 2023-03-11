3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 33.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $103.74 and a one year high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.83.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

