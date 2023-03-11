2,474 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in Amgen by 19.8% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.87. 2,661,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,088. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

