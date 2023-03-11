1,350 Shares in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $236,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.14 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

