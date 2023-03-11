12,395 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.50. 6,203,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Mizuho increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

