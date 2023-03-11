1,000 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Acquired by Boit C F David

Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 906,881 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,407,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,856 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

BUD opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

