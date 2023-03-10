Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 1,590.9% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 2.6 %

ZIONO stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 115,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3938 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.