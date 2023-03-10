Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.36, but opened at $37.69. Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 1,444,958 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZION. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.32.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 12,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,500,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,922,000 after purchasing an additional 186,631 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.