ZEON Trading Down 26.5% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $39.72 million and approximately $18,583.06 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.00426879 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,750.43 or 0.28854210 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

