Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $31.69 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $31.69 or 0.00158847 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $517.36 million and $64.08 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00067701 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00045220 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001514 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

