Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $31.69 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $31.69 or 0.00158847 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $517.36 million and $64.08 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00067701 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00045220 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001493 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001514 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000185 BTC.
Zcash Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
