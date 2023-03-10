YUSD Stablecoin Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $218.25 million and $291,538.80 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YUSD Stablecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00427425 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,883.91 or 0.28891144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000102 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00104545 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $249,252.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUSD Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSD Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.