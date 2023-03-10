Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Down 48.7% in February

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the February 13th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunji

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJ. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Yunji in the third quarter worth $765,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yunji by 161.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Yunji in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Price Performance

Shares of YJ traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,642. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

