Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.09 million. Yext also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday.
Yext stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Yext by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.
