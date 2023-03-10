XYO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.27 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, XYO has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $64.14 million and $1.27 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00011319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00034931 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00036564 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00022216 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00222194 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,150.33 or 0.99897514 BTC.

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00489607 USD and is down -7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,215,885.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

