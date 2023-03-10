Xtera Communications (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCOMQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Xtera Communications shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Xtera Communications Stock Performance
Xtera Communications Company Profile
Xtera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of optical transport solutions. Its products include NXT and Nu-Wave Optima configuration. The company was founded by Mohammed Islam, Robert A. Lundy, and Hayden H. Harris in 1998 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.
