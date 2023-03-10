XRUN (XRUN) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. XRUN has a total market cap of $312.61 million and approximately $148,953.34 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001596 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XRUN has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

