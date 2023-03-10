WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $13.18 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman), Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the discovery, development and manufacture of biologics services. Its services include testing; clinical drug substance cGMP manufacture; commercial drug substance cGMP manufacture; drug product cGMP fill and finish; antibody drug conjugates; regulatory affairs; and technologies and platforms.

Featured Articles

