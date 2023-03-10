WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to C$185.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$176.00 to C$185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSPOF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WSPOF traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $128.14. 673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $136.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.63.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.