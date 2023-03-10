WSP Global Inc. (WSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on April 15th

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

WSP Global stock traded up C$0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$175.15. 39,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,511. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$169.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$181.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Veritas Investment Research cut WSP Global to a “sell” rating and set a C$147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$181.45.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

