Wrapped Velas 24-Hour Volume Tops $12,112.86 (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $47.28 million and $12,112.86 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00427718 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,746.91 or 0.28910953 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02102658 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $12,597.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

